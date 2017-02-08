Counterfeit Money Circulating In Pocomoke

The Pocomoke City Police Department is notifying the citizens and business owners of reported counterfeit $100 bill cases being reported within the City. Thus far, there have been two reported incidents involving counterfeit currency. The suspect is believed to be a black male with dread style hair, in his mid 20's.
The Secret Service offers the below methods to detect counterfeit bills:
Hold a bill up to a light and look for a holograph of the face image on the bill. Both images should match. If the $100 bill has been bleached, the hologram will display an image of Abraham Lincoln, who appears on the $5 bills, instead of Benjamin Franklin.
Looking at the bill through a light will also reveal a thin vertical strip containing text that spells out the bill’s denomination.
If you encounter what you believe is counterfeit currency, please contact the Pocomoke City Police Department at 410-957-1600.
Chief William Harden Sr.
February 8, 2017
February 8, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment