Monday, February 20, 2017

Chincoteague Burn Ban


Reminder... if you are burning this weekend, the Commonwealth's burn ban is in effect until April 30th. The law prohibits open burning between the hours of midnight and 4 p.m. each day. Burning is permitted between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, but officials at the Virginia Department of Forestry caution people that, even though burning is allowed from 4 p.m. to midnight, they not burn if the weather conditions are such that a fire will likely escape. (Such conditions include low humidity, warm temperatures and winds over 10 miles per hour.) As always, on Chincoteague, you must call the Police Department for a burn inspection. Please call after 4 p.m. for inspections. 757-336-3155 http://chincoteague-va.gov/files/burnbanwebsite.pdf
#CPD #burnban
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)