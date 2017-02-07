Cause Determined IN Fatal Somerset House Fire

CAUSE DETERMINED IN SOMERSET COUNTY FIRE WHICH CLAIMED ONE LIFE
PRINCESS ANNE, MD. (February 7, 2017) – The cause of a mobile home fire which occurred on February 2, 2017 in the 31000 Block of Dublin Road and claimed the life of 66-year-old Peggy Jean Merritt has been ruled accidental.
The scene investigation determined the fire was the result of a propane gas leak within the wood framed mobile home. The scene examination revealed that an explosion within the home took place when an ignition source was introduced into the propane enriched dwelling.
Merritt, the sole owner and occupant became trapped within the dwelling at the time of the explosion. She was rescued from the dwelling by Princess Anne firefighters and EMS personnel and transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. She later succumbed to those injuries which included smoke inhalation.
Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the scene and brought the fire under control within an hour. Damage to the mobile home and personal contents was estimated at $60,000.00.
