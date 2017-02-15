Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Caroline County Sheriff Press Release
Theft - 4300 block of Watcher Avenue, Preston, Maryland
CAROLINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
On February 8, 2017, at approximately 1839 hours, deputies of the Caroline County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 4300 block of Wachter Ave, Preston, Caroline County, Maryland in reference to a theft that had already occurred.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, at which time they advised they had a set of rims and tires stolen from their property. The victim described the rims as four (4) 22 inch Vison Off Road Manic black in color and four (4) RBP mud tires 33 inches.
The victim advised they paid approximately $2,200 for the set of rims and tires. The victim advised the last time they saw the set of rims and tires was on February 7, 2017, at approximately 8:30 PM.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is urged to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-479-4123.
Ref: CIR-17-02102
