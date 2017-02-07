Carl Anderton Weekly Update From Annapolis

The fourth week of Maryland’s 437th
Legislative session was marked by an override of the Governor’s veto of a bill that will increase the cost of our electric rates going forward. While the outcome is well-intentioned (to encourage more use of alternative energy sources), the bill itself is written in a way that I could not ultimately support. We’re still recovering from the recession and now is not the time to saddle consumers and local businesses with additional financial burdens. For these reasons, I stood by the Governor’s decision to veto this legislation.
The State of the State address took place on Wednesday
in the House Chamber. During his presentation, Governor Hogan presented his 2017 legislative agenda in which he introduced thirty-two legislative and budgetary initiatives that would improve Maryland. He reiterated his strong commitment to bipartisanship and working together to enhance the lives of Marylanders. (In case you missed it, click to watch
During the week I had opportunities to meet with Bob Behlke from Choptank Electric regarding legislation for rate regulations among electric cooperatives, Renee Stephens and Ian Lanier of Delmarva Power for an update on what the company has been working on (such as transmission lines), the Maryland Horse Industry
to learn about their legislative priorities and about their presence on the Shore, Gally Public Affairs to discuss the Forest Conservation Act
and the desire to plant more trees, Peter Yaffe and Ron Henry from Glatfelter Paper Company of Delmar to discuss the overall scope of their business, and Emily Ranson of Clean Water Action to discuss septic tank laws.
Our weekly Eastern Shore Delegation welcomed Maryland Department of Environment, Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc., and The Brewers Association of Maryland on Friday
. It was great to hear that not only did the number of chickens increase, but the average weight per chicken also increased by 4% last year. Chicken day in Annapolis is on February 15
