Carl Anderton Press Release

Governor Hogan in Salisbury
The highlight of week six in session actually happened right here at home on the Shore - Governor Hogan paid our area a visit to make some pretty important announcements. This week also ushered in a change in the state constitution. A resolution, with an accompanying bill, will now allow the Maryland Attorney General to sue the federal government without the Governor’s approval.
The Greater Salisbury Committee hosted Governor Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot at Headquarters Live in downtown Salisbury where they held a question and answer session that focused on the importance of bipartisanship. Afterward, Governor Hogan, joined by Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day and Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, visited the Chamber of Commerce for a press conference. Our Governor announced the commitment of $1 million in funding for the Downtown Revitalization Plan, funds to complete the upgrades to Arthur W Perdue Stadium, and an additional $29 million for projects in all three lower Shore counties! The funding covers construction projects for West Salisbury Elementary School and Parkside High School. Governor Hogan continued the good news with an investment of $368 million in Lower Eastern Shore transportation projects. Our meetings throughout the Summer with the Governor’s staff have paid off!
After the press conference came to an end on Monday, I hit the road back to Annapolis where I began the week by leading the prayer at the beginning of session. I attended the Maryland Municipal League (MML) Legislative Committee with the chair of the Appropriations Committee in regards to Highway User Revenues. Two members of the MML Legislative Committee are from Salisbury. This week also featured one of my favorite days, Chicken Day, where we were given the opportunity to enjoy lunch provided by the Hurlock Lions Club. It was incredible to share one of the many great things the Shore has to offer with over 100 delegates in attendance. The lunch was a great preparation for our Environment and Transportation Committee, which handles farm bills. The committee is in full stride now, with some hearings lasting as late as midnight.
No comments:
Post a Comment