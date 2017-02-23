Bullshit Bob Press Release On Station 1 Situation

COUNTY EXECUTIVE RESPONDS TO SALISBURY FIRE DEPARTMENT, INC.,
COMPANY NO. 1 ANNOUNCEMENT
Salisbury, MD … I am very supportive of all Wicomico County Fire Department Volunteers and appreciate all that they do. The decision made by the Salisbury Fire Department Volunteers was a personal choice of theirs. I have been advised that the Salisbury Fire Station #1 is being manned 24/7 with a paid crew so there is no lapse in coverage. At this point in time the decision to establish another station for the Volunteers will be made by the Fire Chief’s Association. Currently the Fire Service Agreement is being negotiated with the City of Salisbury and I am positive that we will come to a fair and equitable solution for all parties.
