Bridgesville Police Welcome New Officers

Yesterday afternoon, the Bridgeville Police Department welcomed two new officers. Ptlm. David Clark and Ptlm. Richard Smith graduated from the Delaware State Police Academy. Bridgeville Police had a clean sweep of the Municipal Awards going two for two. Ptlm. Clark won the award for municipal recruit for firearms and Ptlm. Smith won the municipal physical training award. These two new officers will complete field training where they will be riding with a veteran officer for the next few months.
Pictured from left to right: Ptlm. David Clark, Ptlm. Richard Smith, Chief Parker, PFC. Wechtenhiser.
