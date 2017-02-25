Saturday, February 25, 2017
Bob Culver Worse Leader In Wicomico History
Bob Culver has his PIO Dumbass Donkey do all his hit work and Joe is so terrible at politics it is so obvious where it comes from. I told you all when he ran what you were gonna get, and sure enough I was right. Notice how Bob was a target of his buddy when he didn't hire him for the County PIO, until an Albero gets a Wicomico County job and all of a sudden Bob walks on water?? It is so fake and ridiculous this bromance these two have.
Trust me when I tell you he is a one term fool. I already know a much better candidate is ready to go and Bob has ZERO chance. Better take your xanax Albero time is running out for your buddy
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment