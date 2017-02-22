Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Bob Culver Makes 87,000 Blunder


Bob Culver decided to go ahead and allow a half price discount to one waste hauler without County Council approval on the matter. The County Council discussed this in a Sept. 6 meeting but when it was discovered only one business would actually receive the half price discount the bill died and was never voted on.

Marc Kilmer a true conservative voice on the Council busted Bob big time by asking him how it got past him since it was his responsibility to read and sign all legislative bills. Bob Culver claimed he signs " a lot of things" and the error wasn't his fault.

The over 87,000 "error" is just the latest example of blunders in the Culver administration
has the county given up on its recycling centers like the 1 at the civic center, bins are always overflowing and trash piled up around them. really paints a nice picture of Salisbury when you ride by or like to do your civic duty

February 22, 2017 at 9:10 AM
I think the city and the county are in competition to see which bunch can fuck up more stuff

February 22, 2017 at 9:11 AM
ah what the hell, the county is loaded with money. just raise taxes

February 22, 2017 at 9:13 AM
One and done.

February 22, 2017 at 9:34 AM

