Bank Robbery In Cambridge

BANK ROBBERY: On Friday 02/10/17 at approximately 1:30 pm Cambridge Police responded to an armed bank robbery that occurred at the Provident State Bank on Crusader Road. Officers arrived at the bank and was advised by employees of there that the suspect walked up to a teller , pulled a handgun and demanded money. The suspect received the money and then quickly exited the bank. Employees were able to give a good description of the suspect and direction of travel at which time Cambridge Police and Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office surrounded the area. A subject matching the description was found riding a bike in the 700 block of Woods Road. The subject was stopped, detained and found to be in possession of a large amount of U.S Currency. The suspect was positively identified as the subject who robbed the bank. The handgun that is believed to have been used was also recovered nearby the area of the bank.
Daquon D. Robinson, 24 of Cambridge was arrested and charged with armed robbery, several assault charges, handgun charges, and other related charges. Robinson is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.
