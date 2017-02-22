Appeals Court Upholds Maryland Ban on Military-Style Weapons

A federal appeals court upheld a Maryland ban on military-style rifles and large-capacity magazines on Tuesday, ruling that such arms are beyond the shelter of the U.S. Constitution. Other courts have upheld restrictions on military-style rifles, but the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals went further, ruling unequivocally that such arms “are not protected by the Second Amendment.” The ruling applies only to states that comprise the Fourth Circuit: North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
The 9-4 ruling is almost certain to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices turned away previous requests to review lower court rulings on rifle bans, but the Fourth Circuit’s ruling, with its broad language, may prove irresistible.
EDITORS NOTE:This is a pathetic attempt by Liberal Maryland to keep us from our guaranteed 2nd Amendment rights. There is nothing in the Constitution that gives limits as to what an individual can own for their personal protection.
