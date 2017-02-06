Monday, February 6, 2017
Annapolis Legislature Screwing Maryland With Sunshine Tax
I along with other Conservative Marylanders are shocked by the decisions made in Annapolis to override Governor Hogan on the "sunshine tax"
The legislation would raise the state’s mandate for electricity consumption coming from renewable sources from 20 percent by 2022 to 25 percent by 2020. Governor Hogan's office has estimated the cost to Marylanders to be between $50 million and $200 million by 2020.
The override passed in the House by three votes.
I was very disappointed to see our great representative Jim Mathias be one of those three votes that helped.
These Senators voted to raise your utility bill. Contact them now and let them know how you feel:
THOMAS V. MIKE MILLER, JR., President of Senate
Democrat, District 27, Calvert, Charles & Prince George's Counties
(410) 841-3700, (301) 858-3700
1-800-492-7122, ext. 3700 (toll free)
e-mail: thomas.v.mike.miller@senate.state.md.us
