Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

On Monday 1-30-17 at about 1014 Hrs. Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Rt. 113 Southbound just south of Lambertson Rd. for a fatal motor vehicle collision.
A pickup truck operated by James C. Drewry 74 of Chesapeake Va. Was south on Rt. 113 south of Lambertson Rd. the vehicle left the roadway and entered the shoulder. The vehicle struck a tree and a telephone pole and overturned. Mr. Drewry was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, Cora Drewry, was transported to P.R.M.C. with non-life threatening injuries.
The Worcester County Crash reconstruction unit is currently investigating the crash. If anyone has information regarding the crash please call the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112
