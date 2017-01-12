Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating an assault/armed robbery that occurred on 1/8/2017 at approximately 11:40 p.m. on southbound Rt.113 in the area of Rt. 589 in Showell, Maryland. The victim was forced to pull onto the shoulder of the roadway when the suspect vehicle, described as a dark colored passenger vehicle, stopped in front of the victim. Three African American males exited the suspect vehicle and subsequently assaulted and robbed the victim at knifepoint. The Worcester Bureau of Investigation is requesting anyone with information or who may have observed the assault/robbery is asked to contact the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111.
This incident does not appear to be related to the police impersonation cases that were reported earlier.
