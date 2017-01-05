Thursday, January 5, 2017

When You Refuse To Pay Shipping

Posted by at

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Albuttholes re used matresses she is one cheap pos.

January 5, 2017 at 2:22 PM
Anonymous said...

I don't blame them. Who wants to pay for delivery when mattresses are so darn expensive.

January 5, 2017 at 2:38 PM
Anonymous said...

LOL an everyday occurrence in Salisbury!!

January 5, 2017 at 3:10 PM
Anonymous said...

The only thing missing is the arm out the window trying to hold them down.

January 5, 2017 at 4:27 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)