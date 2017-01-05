When You Refuse To Pay Shipping

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Albuttholes re used matresses she is one cheap pos.
I don't blame them. Who wants to pay for delivery when mattresses are so darn expensive.
LOL an everyday occurrence in Salisbury!!
The only thing missing is the arm out the window trying to hold them down.
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Albuttholes re used matresses she is one cheap pos.
I don't blame them. Who wants to pay for delivery when mattresses are so darn expensive.
LOL an everyday occurrence in Salisbury!!
The only thing missing is the arm out the window trying to hold them down.
Post a Comment