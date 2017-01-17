Water Main Break Ocean Pines

Water-Main Break Leaves Dozens Without Water in Ocean Pines
A water main broke late Tuesday morning at the intersection of St. Martins Lane and Ocean Parkway, leaving many homes without running water.
The Worcester County Water and Wastewater Division is on scene now working to repair the break. County officials tell the Ocean Pines Association, the repair could take hours.
It's unclear what caused the main break.
BROLL VIDEO OF THE CURRENT REPAIR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/52pjz45182jtgtb/Water%20Main%20Break%20BRoll.mpg?dl=0
