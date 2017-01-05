Verizon Responds To My Morning Post On Chincoteague Fire Department Issue

Hi Jon, I saw your post this morning - if you are interested in sharing the other side of the story our statement follows and can be attributed to me for balance. Thanks, MM
“The Chincoteague Fire Department asked Verizon to relocate telephone network equipment from where they intend to build a new fire station.
“What’s been missing from the story about the cost to complete the work is this: we’re not talking about moving a phone line or two. This is about relocating some 1100 feet of 1200-pair copper cable along with fiber optic lines serving a large portion of Chincoteague Island. To meet the FD’s specifications, we proposed burying those cables – an expensive process -- but there are other ways to accomplish this. We’ll consider any design changes they are willing to make to reduce costs or lessen the impact to the Island’s telecom equipment.”
Mike Murphy
Spokesperson
Verizon
3 comments:
I agree with Verizon that moving a trunk 1100 feet can be an expensive operation, but then it's the cost of doing business. Kindly remind Verizon that in the future should they require the services of the fire dept there will be a $100,000 charge to respond to their emergency. A discount of 25% will be applied if Verizon meets the equipment at the scene with a cash payment.
costs money to operate the Horizontal Drilling machine and you have to be certified to use that equipment. If you dont use that machine, then you have to dig up the area and then people would complain about the mess. Either way you get complaints. 1100 feet is what, a whole spool of wire? How much does that cost? You have to bring a flatbed/large truck down there. Just think how much Comcast would charge to do that??
soooo 73000/1100 is 66/ft
seems reasonable when you break it down that way
Post a Comment