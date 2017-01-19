Thursday, January 19, 2017
The Shore Should Be Proud Have Sheriff Mike Lewis Represent Us In Washington
It is truly a great thing to have a representative like Sheriff Mike Lewis in Washington DC for the swearing in of President Donald Trump. Mike Lewis is the text book example of our Eastern Shore way of life, Conservative, love God and Country and believe in our Constitution that makes this Country great. When I saw the Sheriff and 25 Deputies were going to be on hand doing security work for the inauguration I felt a sense of pride knowing Mike is one of us.
Thank you Sheriff Lewis for being one of us, and making us all proud.
