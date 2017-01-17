Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Eric Eugene Wilson Sr. of Salisbury, arrested 12-30-17 on two warrants for failing to appear in court. Wilson was later held on a $1,000 bond.
Christopher Russell Jarman of Crisfield, criminal summons served 12-30-17 for theft less than $1,000. Jarman was later released on signature pending court actions.
Lemonte Lafronzo Bell of Marion, arrested 1-5-17 on a warrant for 2nd degree assault, and unauthorized removal of property. Bell was later released on a unsecured bond.
Javon Leonard Brittingham of Salisbury, arrested 1-10-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Brittingham was later held on a $250.00 bond.
Nora Mae Church of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 1-13-17 for cds possession not marijuana, cds possession with the intent to distribute a narcotic , and contraband delivery. Church was later released on signature pending court actions.
Treyvon D ‘Angelo Marshall Sr. of Dundalk , arrested 1-14-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Marshall was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Phillip Andre Hutt Sr. of Marion, arrested 1-13-17 on warrants for failing to appear in court. Hutt was later held on a $500 bond.
Brooke Allison Noel of Eden, criminal summons served 1-15-17 for theft less than $100, and theft scheme. Noel was later released on signature pending court actions.
