Thursday, January 12, 2017
Should Jake Day Select His Own People?
There was a lot of conversation yesterday in regards to my post about Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan and her apparent "safe" job at the department. It has been acknowledged that Barb is not a good leader of the Department and has caused morale issues, however she is being given a free pass for some reason.
The question has to be asked, don't you think Jake Day should bring in his own selections as Department Heads instead of just keeping all the Ireton crew? Each Mayor is supposed to put his own stamp on his administration by bringing in the people he wants in those jobs. I personally feel that Jake has been reluctant to fire anyone from Jim's rule.
I'm not saying he should just fire people if they are doing their jobs, but I would have at least liked to seen him advertise for the positions to see if we have the best available. Barbara Duncan is not the best person for the job, and honestly the argument that she is close to retiring is not good enough. If someone is terrible at their job I don't care if they have been there 20 years, time to hit the road. I want to be clear, I do not think Barb is a bad person outside of work, this criticism is of her work performance only.
Barb has no personality as Chief, she never comes out and mingles with people at Third Friday, and she has a very unfriendly demeanor. I can only imagine the way she acts toward people who have to call her their boss. I believe honestly Jake Day needs o begin selections on his own Chief Of Police.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
Jake day should have but he didnt because he is a P U S S Y.
1 TERM PT MAYOR.
Call the city and read the rules before you post something stupid. Thanks.
But this was your guy...o how u gonna want obamba back!
You have no clue.
Post a Comment