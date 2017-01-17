Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Sheriff Mike Lewis Headed To Trump Inuaguration
However, I'm concerned for our country, the United States of America. I'm concerned for our future as tens of thousands of obstructionists descend on our nation's capitol to repudiate this sacred and historic moment.
These aren't peaceful demonstrators who wish only to be heard. These are disgruntled, disappointed, and intolerant disciples of the far left who refuse to accept the fact that Donald J. Trump is our newly elected president, and one who will restore law and order in this country. No! They've made their mission clear. They intend to do whatever is necessary to disrupt the smooth transition of power.
The latest Intelligence information suggest that local law enforcement will be targeted by these protestors/combatants throughout the parade route. I assure you, the men and women of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office will be on the frontline of Pennsylvania Avenue representing what's best in America.
Chief Deputy Gary Baker and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with our deputies to ensure this smooth transition. I'm not requesting preferential prayers for my men and women, just prayers for all those who will be in attendance, and for those on the frontline providing security, including Wicomico's Finest.
We are packed and prepared to be in D.C. for several days. Below, the beautifully crafted Inaugural badge, special ordered for this presidential inauguration, and worn with immense pride by Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputies assigned to this presidential detail, was designed by the men and women of our office.
God bless the United States of America, And god bless the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office!!!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment