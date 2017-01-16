Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force
Press Release
Incident: On view arrest
Date/Time: 01/12/17 @ 1430 hrs.
Location: S/B US Route 301 @ RT 544 Millington, Maryland
Suspects: Darrold Dean Smith 3rd (32)
128 Roundtop View Ln., Chestertown (QA)Maryland
Dennis Weldon Joiner (47)
5207 Shelbourne Road Halethorpe, MD
Synopsis: On January 12, 2017 members of the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance as part of an ongoing heroin distribution case. Members of the task force observed Darrold Smith and Dennis Joiner traveling on route 544 and based on their investigation they believed the men were in possession of an amount of heroin intended for resale in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.
Investigators contacted uniformed troopers from the Centreville MSP Barrack along with a K-9 officer assigned to the Kent County Narcotics Task Force and asked that they respond to the Millington, Maryland area.
At approximately 2:30 pm investigators observed the vehicle the men were traveling in and they alerted the uniformed troopers, who developed probable cause and effected a traffic stop at Route 301 @ RT 544 Millington, MD. A K-9 was called and the K-9 alerted to the odor of a controlled dangerous substance emanating from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 17.9 grams of raw heroin, 44.2 grams of Methadone, 4 Oxycodone pills and trace cocaine hidden on both men and in the vehicle. The heroin recovered has a current street value in Queen Anne’s County of approximately $1790.00. Based on the amount heroin recovered the 2006 Scion XB was seized.
Smith, who has a criminal history for Theft, CDS violations, weapons charges, burglary and disorderly conduct is being charged with the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of Methadone, possession of Oxycodone, possession of the and possession of paraphernalia. Smith was held on a $4,000.00 bond.
Joiner, who has a prior criminal history for Burglary and Trespassing, the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of Methadone, possession of Oxycodone, and possession of paraphernalia. Joiner was held on a $3,000.00 bond.
