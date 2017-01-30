Perdue Associates Raise $22,337 For Wicomico County
March of Dimes
SALISBURY, MD — Perdue Farms’ associates from the Salisbury, Md., processing plant and the corporate office raised a combined $22,337 for the 2016 Wicomico County March of Dimes campaign to support the March of Dimes’ fight against premature birth and birth defects. Since 2001, Perdue associates have contributed more than $380,000 to support March of Dimes of Wicomico County.
“It is my pleasure to announce that Perdue Farms has taken on the charge of improving the health of babies here on the Eastern Shore as a top team for 2016 March for Babies,” said Wendy Jarrett, March of Dimes Development Specialist. “These funds are used for research, community grants, programming materials and furthering education to our hospitals, health departments and the families they serve. We could not be happier to have a partner such as Perdue that continues to support our mission of giving every baby a fighting chance.”
The Wicomico County March for Babies was held in April 2016 at the Salisbury Moose Family Center in Salisbury. The 2017 Wicomico March for Babies will be held on Sunday, April 23.
“Perdue’s March of Dimes teams have worked hard all year raising much-needed funds to support their mission to end premature birth and birth defects,” said Megan Moore, Perdue Corporate March of Dimes campaign coordinator. “Perdue has a long history of supporting this organization in the communities where we live and work and the support we receive from our associates and the community each year is amazing.”
“The Salisbury plant has a long history of supporting the March of Dimes in their effort for healthier babies,” said Jack Trader, 2016 Salisbury plant March of Dimes campaign coordinator. “We are proud to be part of that effort.”
Perdue associates support March of Dimes through simple payroll deduction and also through various fundraisers held throughout the year, such as March of Dimes’ signature fundraiser, Blue Jeans for Babies®, a fundraiser where associates donate money to wear jeans and dress casual for work. The teams also raise money holding various raffles.
Perdue Farms’ Salisbury, Md. associates raised $22,337 for the 2016 Wicomico County March of Dimes campaign. From left to right are Jim Perdue, chairman, Jack Trader, Salisbury plant 2016 March of Dimes campaign coordinator, Megan Moore, corporate March of Dimes campaign coordinator, and Wendy Jarrett, community specialist with March of Dimes.
No comments:
Post a Comment