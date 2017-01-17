Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Ocean Pines Police DUI Arrests

Arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
The Ocean Pines Police Department made the following arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on the following dates:
1.)Travis Mitchell Boyle, W/M, 25 years of age, of Ocean View, DE, arrested January 1
2.)John Thomas Ragone Jr., W/M, 21 years of age, of Berlin, MD, arrested January 10
3.)Micheal Kettelberger, W/M, 28 years of age, of Ocean Pines, MD, arrested January 15
For more information contact:
Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department
(410) 641 - 7747 ext. 3024
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)