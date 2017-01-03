NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 1/1/2017
Time: 1:29 am
Location / Address: 501 Emory Court, Apt. 303, Salisbury, Wicomico County
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Three story, wood framed, apartment building
Owner / Occupants: Ricky Grahm and Nicole Dula
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $20,000.00 Contents: $5,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Present / inoperable
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: Manual fire alarm / no automatic sprinkler system
Arrests(s): n/a
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 30 minutes
Discovered By: Occupants
Area of Origin: Kitchen
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, stove top fire
Additional Information: The occupants were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross. Two other units were declared inhabitable and the remaining nine units were not damaged and the occupants able to return.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigation At Emory Court
