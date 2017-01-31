NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: January 30, 2017
Time: 9:18 am
Location / Address: 31201 Coveys Landing Road, Cordova
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 20' x 10' wood frame shed
Owner / Occupants: Owner: Kenny Secrist Occupants: Harry & Catherine Harris
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000.00 Contents: $2,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Cordova VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 19
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Shed's interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: None
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment