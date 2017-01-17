Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

Office of the State Fire Marshal Patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  01/14/2017
Time:  2:48 p.m. 
Location / Address:  Royal Farms, 7655 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Talbot County
Type of Incident:  Commercial Fire 
Description of Structure / Property:  Commercial Structure Exterior (Royal Farms) and Trash Can. 
Owner / Occupants:  Royal Farms; Christie Chapman, Manager
Injuries or Deaths:  None 
Estimated $ LossStructure: $20,000.00   Contents: $ 5,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status:  None
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  None 
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Easton VFD
# of Alarms:1    # Of Firefighters: 10 
Time to Control:  15 Minutes
Discovered By:  Passerby
Area of Origin:  Exterior Trash Can
Preliminary Cause:  Incendiary
Additional Information:  If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. 
