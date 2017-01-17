Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 01/14/2017
Time: 2:48 p.m.
Location / Address: Royal Farms, 7655 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Talbot County
Type of Incident: Commercial Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Commercial Structure Exterior (Royal Farms) and Trash Can.
Owner / Occupants: Royal Farms; Christie Chapman, Manager
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $20,000.00 Contents: $ 5,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: None
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Easton VFD
# of Alarms:1 # Of Firefighters: 10
Time to Control: 15 Minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Exterior Trash Can
Preliminary Cause: Incendiary
Additional Information: If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
No comments:
Post a Comment