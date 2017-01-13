Letter To Editor From Concerned Citizens Of Milford and Prime Hook

Concerned Citizens of Milford and Prime Hook,
Re: Blessings Blends, 9372 Draper Rd, Milford, DE 19963
Dear Neighbor,
This letter is being sent to update you on the current issues with “Blessings Blends” since the 2012 DNREC Public Hearing that was held at Milton Elementary School.
A small group of area residents have been working with the non- profit organization “Socially Responsible Agricultural Project” since March of 2016. They have been instrumental in helping us organize, and obtain information through FOIA requests and did a presentation at the Milton library in early summer. Through these requests, we discovered that a conditional use was never obtained after the 2012 hearing. Notices were sent to the property owners in April of 2012 stating:
“ ALL RECYCLING/MULCHING BUSINESS MUST CEASE IMMEDIATELY”
After reviewing documents from DNREC and Sussex County Planning & Zoning since 2005 when Mr. Blessing started his business, it has been determined there are several zoning and environmental concerns with his operation as well as the impact it has had on the community and their quality of life-from flies to odor, water quality and property values.
We are planning a meeting for the community on January 24th at 6:00 P.M. at the Slaughter Neck Community Center, 22942 Slaughter Neck Road, Lincoln, DE 19960.
An environmental lawyer from Washington D.C. has been invited to come and discuss avenues to address our concerns with the seemingly endless failure of local and state government to address these issues.
There will be an educational slide show presentation, as well, by Socially Responsible Agricultural Project highlighting air and water pollution concerns, as Slaughter Creek is an impaired tributary which flows to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
Also, enclosed with this letter is a notice of a DNREC Public Hearing, requested by the group, to be held at the Milford High School February 1st at 6:00 P.M.
