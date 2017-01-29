Sunday, January 29, 2017

I Stand With President Trump 100%


I stand with President Trump 100% and all the decisions he has made in the short time being sworn in. This is America and above all we need to worry about Americans which is exactly what he is doing. Obama as stated worst President ever. Liberals have no common sense. We have American citizens born here, who can't get the help they need because we give out money and benefits to illegal immigrants swarming here from Mexico. Liberals do not understand nothing is free. We the conservative people in this Country will fight you in whatever way possible, to keep and make America great again.
Anonymous said...

True Americans stand with Trump.

January 29, 2017 at 11:10 AM
Anonymous said...

Why so you can get more foodstamps?

January 29, 2017 at 11:36 AM
Jonathan Taylor said...

yea so I can shove them up your ass

January 29, 2017 at 11:50 AM
Anonymous said...

I BET ur on foodstamps u pos.

January 29, 2017 at 11:53 AM
Anonymous said...

I was watching the enemy MSNBC m Am.Joy show and the ugly fat bitch had on a muslim whore on statimg the dems should have a Black.Muslim at the top of the dem ticket these cunts are trying for a female black muscum for President.

January 29, 2017 at 11:56 AM
Anonymous said...

I'm with you JT!!! BUILD THAT WALL AND ESTABLISH STRONG VETTING FOR ALL FOREIGNERS.... They do NOT have a right to enter the U.S. UNDOCUMENTED. 11:36 IS ANOTHER MINION OF A$$BURROW!

January 29, 2017 at 11:56 AM
Anonymous said...

Yeah you fat racist Fuck we know you stand with trump. You've made that abundantly clear. But you can't be against foreign aid becuase people here are hungry and then also bitch about food stamps and welfare.

January 29, 2017 at 12:12 PM

