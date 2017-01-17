Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Jeffrey R. Hale
New Castle (19720)- The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Donald Thiemann, 81, of Wilmington.
Troopers are looking for Donald Thiemann who hasn’t been seen or heard from since approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2017, after he left the Carman Ford dealership located in New Castle.
There is a concern for Thiemann’s safety as troopers have been unable to make contact with him to check on his welfare and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Donald Thiemann (pictured) is 6’00” tall, weighs 195 lbs., is partially bald, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap. He was operating a teal colored 2012 Lincoln MKZ bearing DE registration 11476.
If anyone has any information in reference to the whereabouts of Donald Thiemann, they are asked to call Troop 2 at 302-834-2620. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
No comments:
Post a Comment