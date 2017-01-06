Easton Police Need Your Help

Suspect in Vehicle Break-Ins
On January 6, 2016 at approximately 1:38 am, vehicles were broken into in the Golton neighborhood. The suspect was caught on surveillance video and we’re trying to identify the suspect. If anyone can identify the suspect, they’re asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111.
On January 6, 2016 at approximately 1:38 am, vehicles were broken into in the Golton neighborhood. The suspect was caught on surveillance video and we’re trying to identify the suspect. If anyone can identify the suspect, they’re asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111.
No comments:
Post a Comment