Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Friday, January 6, 2017 members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and the Cambridge Police Department teamed up to execute two Search & Seizure Warrants in Cambridge. One warrant was executed at 400 Charles Street, Cambridge, Md. and the other was at 312 Crusader Road, Apartment 204, Cambridge, Md. The following items were seized pursuant to the warrants;
Charles Street:
1 22 caliber revolver which was stolen from Arizona
19.6 grams of Marijuana
Digital scales
Resale baggies
Numerous cell phones
19.6 grams of Marijuana
Digital scales
Resale baggies
Numerous cell phones
Crusader Road:
$1,022.00 in U.S. currency
9 grams of marijuana
43 OxyContin pills
Digital scales
Numerous cell phones
9 grams of marijuana
43 OxyContin pills
Digital scales
Numerous cell phones
The targets of the investigation 59 year old Leroy Sharps and his son 38 year old Tyuane Johnson were both arrested and charged with their involvement, Johnson lived at the Crusader Road address and Sharps lived at the Charles Street location.
Johnson was charged with Possession of Oxycontin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Oxycontin and Possession of Paraphernalia and ordered Held without Bond. Sharps was charged with Possession of marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, 2 counts of Possession of paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was also ordered Held without Bond.
Johnson was charged with Possession of Oxycontin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Oxycontin and Possession of Paraphernalia and ordered Held without Bond. Sharps was charged with Possession of marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, 2 counts of Possession of paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was also ordered Held without Bond.
On Thursday, January 5,2017 members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office executed a Search & Seizure Warrant at 802 Phillips street, Cambridge, Md. The target of the operation 30 year old Rymarr Tyquan Rideout was located inside of the residence and had direct possession of 34 capsules that field tested positive for Heroin and Fentanyl. The warrant resulted in the seizure of;
13.3 grams of Heroin laced with Fentanyl
1 scale
5 small baggies of Marijuana
11 small baggies of synthetic Marijuana
$71.00 in U.S. currency
1 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, loaded
1 12 gauge shotgun
82 rounds of 22 ammunition
3 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition
1 scale
5 small baggies of Marijuana
11 small baggies of synthetic Marijuana
$71.00 in U.S. currency
1 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, loaded
1 12 gauge shotgun
82 rounds of 22 ammunition
3 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition
The suspect was charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana with Intent to Distribute Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm during a Drug Trafficking crime
Illegal possession of ammunition. He was ordered Held without Bond. The Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force assisted with the case.
Illegal possession of ammunition. He was ordered Held without Bond. The Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force assisted with the case.
No comments:
Post a Comment