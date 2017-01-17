Talbot County, January 17, 2017, Deputy State Fire Marshals are seeking the identity of the person seen in the below photographs which were obtained from video surveillance at the Royal Farms store located at 7655 Ocean Gateway in Easton.
An ARSON fire occurred at the store on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm. The blaze which originated on the outside of the building in a trash can spread into the store caused an estimated $20,000.00 in damages. The investigation determined the person in the photo intentionally ignited the trash can located outside of the store and fled the area in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on this fire or who can identify the person in the photos is asked to call Maryland State Fire Marshals at the Easton Office at 410-822-7609 or the Maryland Joint Operations Center at 1-877-636-2872.
DEPUTY STATE FIRE MARSHALS SEEK IDENTITY OF ARSON SUSPECT
