CNN IS FAKE NEWS

I agree with President Elect Trump Cnn is the fake news network. It is clear and obvious they cannot be fair or balanced. They don't like Trump so are gonna be ass holes to him. Thing I like Trump doesn't take their cap and puts them in their place..
5 comments:
These POS at CNN need to be sued by trump for 1 billion dollars they say they didnt post the documents but they sure did PROMOTE buzzfeed who got it from a slim site called 4chan which is BS THREADS AND PORN fuck u CNN i am glad Trump is shutting u out REVOKE THE PRESS PASS DON.
Aint this calling the kettle black because your do the same sheittt
I have to add A$$BURROW'S BLOG to the list....copy, cut and paste. He's not tall enough to see the monitors, oh he can send his wife out to get news!
Totally agree! That was awesome today when he first told the reporter that the only people that care about his tax returns were the reporters, and 2 when he refused to give CNN a question because he said they were FAKE News!!!
Word on the street the boy who killed the girl and beat the kids with a hammer in princess anne was killed in jail . Have you heard anything?
Post a Comment