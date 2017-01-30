Monday, January 30, 2017

Chincoteague Police Press Release

NEWS RELEASE Chincoteague Island, VA – According to Chincoteague Police Chief Randy Mills, in the morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2017, several local businesses in the downtown area were burglarized. The investigation, conducted by the Chincoteague Police Department, led to the arrests of Dylan Tyler Lambertson and Amanda Lynn Bare, both of Chincoteague. The arresting officer was Sgt. Thomas B. Hickman. Later, that same evening, several vehicles were broken into around the 4200 block of Main Street as well as Ocean Blvd. This investigation was conducted by Cpl. Thomas J. Adams, which also led to the arrest of Dylan Tyler Lambertson of Chincoteague. Further charges are pending, as the investigation continues.
