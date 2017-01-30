Chincoteague Police Press Release

NEWS RELEASE
Chincoteague Island, VA – According to Chincoteague Police Chief
Randy Mills, in the morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2017,
several local businesses in the downtown area were burglarized. The
investigation, conducted by the Chincoteague Police Department, led to
the arrests of Dylan Tyler Lambertson and Amanda Lynn Bare, both of
Chincoteague. The arresting officer was Sgt. Thomas B. Hickman.
Later, that same evening, several vehicles were broken into
around the 4200 block of Main Street as well as Ocean Blvd. This
investigation was conducted by Cpl. Thomas J. Adams, which also led to
the arrest of Dylan Tyler Lambertson of Chincoteague. Further
charges are pending, as the investigation continues.
