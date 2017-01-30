Bomb Threat Crisfield High

We need everyone's help to spread the message. We have had a bomb threat at Crisfield High School. We are taking the threat seriously and have evacuated all students and staff but the building must be checked for devices. We will be dismissing as soon as we can get buses to the area. Parents please do not come to the school as you will not be allowed on premises. Those who do not normally ride a bus will be housed on a bus until parents show up to pick the children up. please stay tune for updates and we will be sending Robo calls as well.
Parents who want to pick up students can come to Franklin Avenue and pick up your child. Buses will be on that road as well.
