Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Barbara Duncan Not Going Anywhere
I have learned after 8 years of this, that beating your head against a wall that is cement is a waste of time and energy. She has ruined the morale of the Department, made so many great officers leave for better jobs, but the powers that be don't have the desire or motivation to make any changes. I will report the crimes , but not wasting anymore time trying to convince people she needs to be fired.
Barbara Duncan is and will always be in my opinion a piss poor Police Chef who worries more about public perception than about supporting the rank and file on the streets.
6 comments:
Thank god the Pt mayor day will be a 1 TERM mayor then we can get RID of her lying Ass.
I don't know this person but I do see a pattern on this blog, blame blame blame! Have you looked at society, it's not one persons job and no one can control what others are going to do! Every person who takes on an elected position gets zero support just judgement! If you think you can do a better job than why don't you step up?
In my opinion you are way off! What chief isn't under fire with the last 8 years being a total failure under Obama. He has divided this country like on other in our history!
Thanks for sticking up for me mom.
She allows to be brainwashed then ? That says a lot about her.no ballz
Well good luck Salisbury City Police Officers. I'm sorry top hear that Jake won't fix this problem. I am sure more of you are preparing to leave for other departments and the citizens of the city don't blame you. It is very disappointing that someone with the charter or supposed character of Jake Day and his military background he doesn't recognize that lack of leadership will destroy a unit, and it has. Hey SPD officers, there are many openings in the surrounding departments up through the lower and upper shore. Maybe we should start a "Go Fund Me " page to help these officers pay their "buy outs" which are tying them to a dying police department. Guys get out while you can bc I am sure the SPD will become the laughing stock of the eastern shore.....
