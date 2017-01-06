Friday, January 6, 2017

Arby's Coming To Route 50 Eastbound Near New Royal Farms At Wor Wic


A new Arby's is coming to eastbound route 50 near wor wic and the new royal farms store...The east end of Town is the new construction mecca
Anonymous said...

New construction "Mecca"? They built one Royal Farms and now one Arby's. Didn't Wendy's just close near there? The "Job Market" across the street has been NUMEROUS things and the Kmart facility is barely hanging on. I don't call that a "building Mecca"

January 6, 2017 at 11:17 AM

