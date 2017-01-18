Addie Eckardt Press Release

Governor Hogan Veto Overrides
Governor Hogan vetoed several key pieces of legislation last year. The Governor vetoed Senate Bill 921 – Clean Energy Jobs – Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Revisions stating this legislation would be yet another tax increase to Marylanders. The additional burden imposed on Maryland ratepayers through utility costs was another reason the Governor decided to veto Senate Bill 921. The state of Maryland supports Clean Energy initiatives, but need to do so in a fiscally responsible way. The General Assembly is expected to vote on Governor Hogan’s override later this week. I fully support Governor Hogan’s veto, as this bill would increase taxes for Marylanders and prevent substantial job growth within the state.
Governor Hogan’s FY 2018 Budget
On Wednesday, Governor Hogan submitted the administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget. As promised, the governor developed a balanced budget that is fiscally responsible while not raising taxes or cutting services in the state of Maryland. For the third year in a row, the budget fully funds K-12 education. The administration has pledged to address the growing heroin and opioid crisis in Maryland and nationwide. This budget contains $1.3 billion for mental health and substance abuse services and $4 million to help the state’s work with those struggling with addiction.
Prescription Drug Prices Rise
Rapid increased costs for EpiPens statewide has sparked an interesting debate regarding prescription drug prices. Prices for some necessary prescription drugs have escalated making it extremely difficult for Marylanders to afford. Lawmakers, with the support of Attorney General, will introduce legislation that requires pharmaceutical companies to reveal the basis for drug prices. Another piece of legislation would authorize the Attorney General to sue drug makers for price gouging. The price for EpiPens and some prescription drug prices needs to be addressed for all Marylanders. We will be following this issue closely.
New Legislation that I have co-sponsored
Public Senior Higher Education Institutions – Financial Aid – Reduction Restrictions – Senator Young Tax Overpayment – Interest on Refunds - Senator Bates Income Tax - Subtraction Modification - Military Retirement Income - Senator Sallings Alcoholic Beverages – Definition of Beer – Hard Cider - Senator Ready Labor and Employment – Labor Organizations – Right to work Act - Senator Ready Environment – Water and Sewer Plan Approval - Senator Ready
Mark Your Calendars
I will be participating in the Second Annual Oxford Polar Bear Dip, Friday, February 12 at 12:00pm! Visit www.freezinforareason.com to register!
Senator Adelaide Eckardt
District 37 – Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot, Wicomico Counties
410-841-3590; 410-221-6561
Contact: Mary Kittleman,
No comments:
Post a Comment