1 Million Slated For Salisbury Main Street Improvements

Governor’s Budget Includes $1 Million for Salisbury Main Street Improvements
Salisbury – Governor Larry Hogan has published his FY2018 budget, and Salisbury Mayor Jake Day is excited to announce that Salisbury’s Main Street overhaul has been prioritized by the Governor with a $1 million commitment in the coming year.
Salisbury joins Hagerstown and Cumberland as one of only three cities across the State receiving downtown revitalization funding in this budget.
“I’m extremely pleased that Governor Hogan has chosen to partner with us to bring Salisbury’s Main Street Master Plan to fruition,” said Mayor Day. “I offer my thanks to the Governor, as well as our tireless Delegate, Carl Anderton, and the entire Eastern Shore Delegation for being our advocates, and for recognizing that ours is city on the rise.”
Governor Hogan will join Mayor Day in Salisbury to further discuss the Main Street Master Plan on February 13th.
3 comments:
What a waste of $1M !!
Gay welfare housing ?
$600,000.00 for bike paths
