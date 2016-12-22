Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
The Worcester County Sheriff’s is investigating a report of Police impersonation. On December 21, 2016 at 10:45 pm a female reported being stopped by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights on Route 12 in the area of Carmean Rd just north of Snow Hill. The suspect told her she had been speeding and demanded her driver’s license and registration. The female became suspicious when she noticed his badge only said “POLICE” and did not have an agency name or other familiar identifiers for police officers. She described the suspect as a white male approximately 5’6” and heavy set. He was wearing a brown button up shirt with the badge on his left chest. The female sped off possibly running over his foot. Anyone with information about this incident or who may have also been stopped in this area is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
3 comments:
Police drive all sorts of vehicles because the have to.This problem therefore will never be completely resolved.We have been told to proceed to a police station when in doubt,but the police stations are always miles and miles away of course.TRUST ME,IN COURT NO JUDGE WANTS TO HEAR WHY YOU REFUSED TO STOP.Law enforcement has therefore created this dilemna,so we the people are caught between a rock and a hard place.
You are supposed to call 911, give your location, and tell them why you are afraid to stop. Ask for a policeman to be dispatched, or tell 911 that you are driving to a station. They know where a officer is called in, and can also tell a officer what you are doing, t h at you are not running from the law or disobeying the officer. Your comment doesn't make you appear law abiding.
3:40-easier said than done at say 3AM on a dark road and no police available to get to you when you call.Under ideal circumstances your plan would work.
Post a Comment