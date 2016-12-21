What Were Your Top Local Stories Of The Year?

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Kelvin Sewell and Lynell Green convicted of corruption. Now, that's good!
Crime in salisbury and the mayor not doing anything about it.
Opening my own blog,Sbysnooze.
The crook Joseph Carlini getting taken down by Zackary Keenan.
Culver replacing Pollitt in County and Day replacing Ireton in the City......how this worked out???? No Damn improvements anywhere especially in the City!
Big fight at Denny's earlier.A chef beat up an egg.
pete geller, I don't know what the mayor could do short of calling out those MOST responsible for the crime and we all know who that is. But he won't because he would rather have the crime then offend a voter base. Young black males who are the product of a non existent family are the biggest committers of the crime in Sby. Being born out of wedlock by a baby momma who already has or will have multiple babies with many different baby daddies most of whom are thugs and criminals themselves is a major reason. "Mothers" who could learn a lessons on parenting from dogs.
Trump wins the Eastern Shore
That the Jake Day will do nothing about SPD for another year...
I think the top story locally was Jim Ireton losing in the democratic congressional primary to a man that didn't run a campaign. “I just got beat by the guy who didn’t leave his house,” he said. “In all my years of politics, it’s the oddest damn thing I’ve ever seen.”Jim Ireton
How about you come back on what Joe says your the EBT blogger
Hey JT, I was at the big Christmas party on Monday at the civic center for rec and parks, tourism and civic center employees and thought I was going to get sick. Capt Miller was handing out feel good awards to our greatest employees. One of them who received the lifetime achievement award was threatened a few years ago with being arrested for stealing bottled water from vending machines. Fortunately the Mackes regime found out they were mistaken. The next big award went to our asst. superintendent who received the I'm all in Award - whatever the hell that means and MKA came in second. The tourism people did what they normally do, drool all over Capt Miller. Then we all played games. So, in other words, just another day wasted on taxpayer time.
The "A" is busting on Fratelli's Restaurant, he must not have gottenhis free food !
Anonymous said...Kelvin Sewell and Lynell Green convicted of corruption. Now, that's good!December 21, 2016 at 8:55 AMSewell and Green laughing all the way to the bank after federal court, Now that's excellent. Russ Blake, Ernie Crofoot, Bruce Morrison Beau Oglesby and Reggie Mason headed to federal prison, Now that's superb.
Must owe him $5 he is a cheap POS.
Umm who was convicted again??
Hey JT, not real sure what's going on in Rec and Parks And Tourism And Civic Center but man it doesn't sound good. Sounds like there's a few disgruntled employees. Things apparently have changed a lot with the dept. but from what I here not for the better. Maybe they need Moochie and Terrell back.
Anonymous said...Umm who was convicted again??December 21, 2016 at 5:09 PMUmm Anonymous 5:09 it's good to have people in high places all you have to do is called them up and say, Can you bring charges against Sewell and Green because they filed a law suit against us for being bad. State Prosecutor said, who do they think they are, OK i will charged them both for messing with my friends, Oglesby, Mason, Morrison, Blake and Crofoot.
My concern was what NEVER happened in spite of people saying it would.Why are announcements made that anything is coming to our area when it never does?Could it be to impress their board of directors & justify their job?As far as I'm concerned promises don't mean diddly unless they are carried through to fruition.
going back to 201, it's kind of weird how the county hires part time workers (ER) to do the work that full time salaried people (BW) were hired for, the civic center mgt have it absolutely made with a close runnerup being all the good folks "working" upstairs at the tourism center on the taxpayer dime
