Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ARREST: On December 9, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 31000 block of Skipton Cordova Road for a domestic assault in progress. While en route, Deputies were advised a hostage had been taken and the suspect was barricaded within the residence armed with numerous firearms. Upon arrival, Deputies secured a perimeter and observed the hostage had been released unharmed; however the suspect remained inside the residence. The suspect was identified as David Michael Williams, 39 of Cordova, Maryland. After several attempts to contact Williams, he appeared at his front door and advised Deputies he was armed and he would fight if they attempted to enter his residence. Deputies were able to convince Williams to surrender without further incident and he was placed under arrest. Williams was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and intoxicated endanger. Williams was seen by a District Court Commissioner and was held at the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On December 10, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding District Court bench warrant on Rodney Winfred Fluharty, 37 of Tilghman Island, Maryland for violation of probation. Fluharty was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on a $3,000.00 unsecured bond pending trial date.
JUVENILE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ARREST: On December 14, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office cited two male juveniles for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams. The citations were issued as a result of two separate incidents at Easton High School. In one incident a juvenile was observed coming from a bathroom in the school with an odor of marijuana coming from his person. A search conducted by school administrators revealed a plastic bag containing marijuana. In the second incident a teacher observed an odor of marijuana coming from two students in a classroom. The students were both removed from the classroom by school staff. After being removed one of the students admitted to having marijuana on his person, and removed a small amount of the substance from his sock. The juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were both cited and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services. Both juveniles were released to guardians at the Sheriff’s Office.
ASSAULT ARREST: On December 15, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Rest Circle, Easton, Maryland for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the victim as Dennis Ruff, 64 of Easton, Maryland. The Deputies located and identified the suspect as Jeremy Ruff, 34 of Denton, Maryland, the victim’s son. Jeremy Rust was placed under arrest and charged with assault. Jeremy Rust was taken before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held on no bond.
DWI ARREST: On December 15, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St Michaels Road near Royal Oak Road, Easton, Maryland for an equipment violation. The Deputy identified the operator as John B Thomas Roe, 24 of Cambridge, Maryland.
The Deputy detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage and instructed Roe to perform field sobriety tests, which Roe failed to perform satisfactory. Roe was placed under arrest and cited for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Roe was released upon his signature on the citations.
CDS Arrest: On December 12, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by Brandi Leigh Wright, 31of Easton, Maryland on Ocean Gateway in the area of Skipton for a moving violation. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office
K-9 Raven was on scene and conducted an open-air exterior sniff of the vehicle. Raven provided a positive alert to the presence of odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle and Wright was conducted. Wright was attempting to conceal 2 heroin gel caps and several syringes. Wright was charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. Wright was taken before the District Court Commissioner and released on her personal recognizance.
CDS ARREST: On December 15, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000 block of Church Lane, Cordova, Maryland in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with Tiffany Lynn Pugh, 23 and David Lee Carroll, 28 of Cordova, Maryland and discovered no assault took place. While on scene, the Deputies observed several items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana at the residence. Pugh and Carroll were issued civil citations for possession of marijuana and released on their signature.
CDS Arrest: On December16, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St Michaels Road near Thanksgiving Land for speeding. The Deputy identified the operator as Jeffrey Alan Mitchell, 29 of Easton, Maryland. The Deputy requested a K-9 scan of the vehicle, which was performed by the St. Michaels Police Department K-9 and resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed an amount of marijuana. Mitchell was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and was released on his signature.
WARRANT SERVICE: On December 16, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Preston Harrison, 25 of Tilghman, Maryland at the Circuit Court for Talbot County. Harrison had appeared for court on an unrelated matter. Deputies at the Courthouse were aware of an outstanding body attachment for non-payment of child support that was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court for Harrison. Harrison was held on $1,000 bond.
CDS ARREST: On December 16, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Marlboro Avenue near the Easton Parkway for an equipment violation. The Deputies identified the driver as Douglas Winslow Lowery and the two passengers as Justin Douglas Lowery, 32 of Tilghman, Maryland and Justin Keith Lowery. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fred scanned the vehicle with a positive alert for controlled dangerous substances. After a search of the vehicle and the passengers, Justin Douglas Lowery was found to be in possession of seven capsules and a syringe containing heroin. Justin Douglas Lowery was placed under arrest and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. Justin Douglas Lowery was taken before the District Court Commissioner; his release information was not available.
