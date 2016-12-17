Suspect Arrested In Somerset County Homicide

Suspect Arrested In Somerset Co. Homicide
December 17, 2016
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman in Somerset County early this morning.
The suspect is identified as Jesse L. Copes, 26, of Princess Anne, Md. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators charged Copes with first degree murder, second degree murder, manslaughter, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held in the Somerset County Detention Center without bond.
The victim is identified as Tawanda L. Blake, 26, of Pocomoke, Md. She was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. today at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Just after 1:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack received a 911 call for a shooting at the American Legion in the 31000-block of Perryhawkin Road, Princess Anne, Md. Responding troopers found the victim lying in the parking lot. Emergency medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital.
State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division at the Princess Anne Barrack and the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicated the victim was one of a number of people on the parking lot when several shots were fired by an unknown suspect.
State Police investigators worked through the day today and developed information that led to the identification of Copes as a suspect. Witnesses interviewed indicated Copes was one of a number of people, including the victim, who were the parking lot of the American Legion at about 1:30 a.m. today. Copes reportedly engaged in an altercation with several individuals that included yelling and then led to a scuffle between them. Witnesses indicated Copes pulled out a handgun and began firing.
At this time, the victim is the only person known to have been struck by the gunfire. An autopsy today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed her cause of death was a gunshot wound and her manner of death was homicide.
Earlier today, State Police investigators saw Copes leaving his apartment and stopped him as he drove away. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for questioning. Investigators obtained a search warrant that was served at Copes’ apartment and led to the recovery of evidence. A handgun has not been recovered at this time.
Additional assistance during this investigation was provided by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and the Princess Anne Police Department.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack immediately at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential.
62 comments:
Great work to all the officers that worked to close this case in such a timely matter. My prayers go out to the family that lost a loved one. Thanks J.T. for keeping us posted.
He didn't do it....the truth will come out........ Msp might be looking at a lawsuit...a thoro investigation should have been done before anyone was arrested.....the evidence they found doesn't place him as a shooter....that was his family. ......praying for all involved at this time....may the truth come to light......before all the racist comments come out about Jesse and his affiliation. ..just know he would give you the clothes off his back and if you couldn't fit them he'd sure as hell make sure you get something. ....he has a heart of gold and he's a strong believer in god and has a strong relstionship with with god.....look at his Instagram it shows ..... I pray justice is served and the truth comes out........you can't judge someone by their image. ..its what's in their heart........Justice4Jesse
Any news on the Royal Farms hold-up in Princess Anne?
Give him a fair trial and then hang him.
How dare you to criticize or judge a grouo of people. I guess you think those who vote Republican are the ones who are so righteous. Seems like you are the fool and a liar. God has not turned his back "on them" as you say. I will continue to pray, in fact, I pray for people like you who think that all or most Black people are useless, according to your post. By the way, white babies are aborted a lot more than you think so don't you dare call them Christians.
The blame lies on the media. music and movie industry that glamorizes violence in all forms and they are all owned by you know who.
Thug life just doesn't pay.
Your right but when your innocent being a thug doesn't matter
He did fire a gun though. GSR says so. So eye witness says he shot her and his hands have GSR on them.
To the poster stating he is innocent please post the name of the REAL KILLER please. Obviously you are in the know or at least appear to be. If you have hard evidence this man is innocent please post it so justice can be done.
The issue is so many people react emotionally to these cases. I have seen many innocent people go to jail because people with knowledge kept quiet.
Better yet, go to the police and tell them what you know. If you saw something different don't just rant about it on the internet; do something about it!
Sounds to me like he is another black thug living a thug life. True shame.
Rodney mookie Christopher is the shooter
That's a lie gsr was not found on his body at all....please get facts before u talk......they have no evidence on Jesse. .....they know who the shooters are...
Rodney Christopher
Its so many dumb white people in hell.i gotta get to church.
Please lord forgive me for mines.
Ralph Taylor
2:17 Family members kill each other too sometimes.
Marcellus Ginn was seen carrying a revolver right after the shooting. Did anybody check him out?
Yep breakdown of the traditional family unit in the black communities is the reason for all the violence. They do want the government and others to raise their children and now the chickens are coming home to roost. Every action has consequences and when you disregard logic and common sense you will pay a price and they are.
Jesse knows the shooters too if she was his family why not tell oh he goes by the street code NO SNITCHING. And 2:17 if he had a heart of gold why was he selling poison in the hood to his own people ANSWER ? Ill wait.....
Okay I can't keep my mouth shut! God has not given up on anyone or any race! I am so sorry that you feel like you have to act or be a certain way to be Christian. People have different journeys through life. People learn and act to things differently. That is why we are all different. God made us that way for a reason. Can you take a minute and think about the person or people that you think are Christian hypocrites and think how thankful you are. Maybe have some compassion for them. Think about what it must of been like for them as a small child. What was their environment like. I don't think GOD would like you to judge a person or a race. I think that is his job let GOD judge if he thinks they are Christians or not! It is their journey not yours!
God always punishes the bad people? Are you GOD? Go ahead I'll wait
**Mike Blake was one of the three who had a gun hes from pocomoke...has a injury to his hand from altercation possibly from the kickback he needs to be picked up ASAP. .......Ralph Taylor was no where in sight......MOOKIE IS POSSIBLY THE SHOOTER...HE SKIPPED TOWN SOON AFTER THE SHOOTING. ...JESSE COPES IS INNOCENT...PLEASE FREE THAT MAN AND LET HIM MOURN. ....PRAYERS TO ALL THE FAMILIES
Convenience stores sell u poison also....to each its own...cigs kill alcohol kill drugs kill..your free to pick your own poison.......im sure his phone rings....he doesn't make the calls....dont judge him...FACTS
Y'all playing and that's gonna make them take these real comments about the real killers as a joke gtfu
You said three had a gun but only named two who is the third one?
5:54 stores are legal have permits do Jesse
Ralph probably wasn't in sight becuz he has a warrant out.
ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE!!!! SO I GUESS YOU ALL ARE THE SINNERS 💯💯💯... JESSE COPES IS A GREAT AMAZING MAN N EVERY TIME HE WENT TO PRISON WAS FOR ANOTHER MAN SO FOH TALKING WHAT YOU DON'T KNOW IT'S CALLED FACTS AND I PRAY TO GOD HE SUE THE HELL OUT OF THIS STATE..... AND FOR PEOPLE TO BE SAYING FREE JR. TELL WHAT YOU SEEN SO THAT MAN CAN COME HOME N GRIEVE PEACEFULLY N NOT BEHIND BARS!!!! THAT WAS HIS COUSIN N PLUS HE DON'T SHOOT N FOR THE PEOPLE WHO KNEW HIM KNW WHAT HE DOES.....FACTS OUUUUUU
You are the devil but talking like you love god!!!! Remember only GOD can judge
Lmao this woman's family just loss a mother to her son n daughter to her mother n a sister to her sistet n y'all being dumb this world is full of 💩
Man it's a time for playing n a time to be serious this woman will never be a mother to her son.... a daughter to her mother nor a sister to her sister..... y'all mfers should be a shame of y'all selves foh
Marcellus Ginn
This whole situation is crazy
