Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Salisbury University Buys Court Plaza

Salisbury University has bough the property the court plaza and temple hill hotel property. The hotel will be torn down but court plaza will remain as it is for time being

Posted by at

21 comments:

Anonymous said...

SU must be loaded.

December 13, 2016 at 4:25 PM
Anonymous said...

Bought with tax payer money, Funny how everybody is struggling except those who get free money.

December 13, 2016 at 4:39 PM
Anonymous said...

I guess they'll tear that all down and make to parking lots.

December 13, 2016 at 5:03 PM
Anonymous said...

Lets guess.....Gillis and Gilkerson were involved......

December 13, 2016 at 5:07 PM
Anonymous said...

On the positive side....it will be nice to have Temple Hill off the radar. Been a dump for years.

December 13, 2016 at 6:58 PM
Anonymous said...

They paid 6 million for it and they have no plans for what they will do with it.

That tells me that they didn`t even need the land they just had 6 million laying around and they wanted to spend it on something, anything.
I guess lowering tuitions or giving raises never crossed their mind.

December 13, 2016 at 8:02 PM
Anonymous said...

They buy up all the prime property and rent out space...They teach a hate of capitalism ...unless they are in charge of it.

December 13, 2016 at 8:17 PM
Anonymous said...

Thought Chinese bought it couple years ago. What happened to that sale?

December 13, 2016 at 8:36 PM
Anonymous said...

Welfare tax credit.

December 13, 2016 at 8:52 PM
Anonymous said...

They have to deal with all the crime in the area that spills over. Probably makes it safer for the SU community

December 13, 2016 at 9:37 PM
Anonymous said...

Esp when the prez of SU makes $500,000 yr.

December 13, 2016 at 10:30 PM
Anonymous said...

What about the church - the old soccer building they buy that to?

December 13, 2016 at 10:37 PM
Anonymous said...

I blame the so calld parents for NOT doing there homework.on crime in DaBury.

December 14, 2016 at 7:58 AM
Anonymous said...

Another property no longer paying property taxes to the city-just what Shittybury needs

December 14, 2016 at 1:51 PM
Anonymous said...

They are building a city within a city with tax dollars that only students and faculty will have access to.

December 14, 2016 at 6:30 PM
Anonymous said...

Wonder how much was tax payer funded?

December 14, 2016 at 6:49 PM
Anonymous said...

Jt
The SU president makes over $9600 a week.

December 15, 2016 at 7:30 AM
Anonymous said...

SU is creating government subsidized jobs trying to slowly creep into Socialism.

December 15, 2016 at 3:01 PM
Anonymous said...

Su prez makes $1100 a day.

December 15, 2016 at 11:18 PM
Anonymous said...

Hey sh*t for brains - the President of SU has brought in about a billion dollars to the area. She earned her salary.

December 17, 2016 at 10:07 PM
Anonymous said...

She is a overpaid POS who likes to cover up student crime.

December 18, 2016 at 3:15 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)