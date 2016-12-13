Salisbury University Buys Court Plaza

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Salisbury University has bough the property the court plaza and temple hill hotel property. The hotel will be torn down but court plaza will remain as it is for time being
SU must be loaded.
Bought with tax payer money, Funny how everybody is struggling except those who get free money.
I guess they'll tear that all down and make to parking lots.
Lets guess.....Gillis and Gilkerson were involved......
On the positive side....it will be nice to have Temple Hill off the radar. Been a dump for years.
They paid 6 million for it and they have no plans for what they will do with it.That tells me that they didn`t even need the land they just had 6 million laying around and they wanted to spend it on something, anything.I guess lowering tuitions or giving raises never crossed their mind.
They buy up all the prime property and rent out space...They teach a hate of capitalism ...unless they are in charge of it.
Thought Chinese bought it couple years ago. What happened to that sale?
Welfare tax credit.
They have to deal with all the crime in the area that spills over. Probably makes it safer for the SU community
Esp when the prez of SU makes $500,000 yr.
What about the church - the old soccer building they buy that to?
I blame the so calld parents for NOT doing there homework.on crime in DaBury.
Another property no longer paying property taxes to the city-just what Shittybury needs
They are building a city within a city with tax dollars that only students and faculty will have access to.
Wonder how much was tax payer funded?
Jt The SU president makes over $9600 a week.
SU is creating government subsidized jobs trying to slowly creep into Socialism.
Su prez makes $1100 a day.
Hey sh*t for brains - the President of SU has brought in about a billion dollars to the area. She earned her salary.
She is a overpaid POS who likes to cover up student crime.
Post a Comment
21 comments:
