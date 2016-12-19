Salisbury Police Department To Go To All Ford Explorer Fleet

One of the biggest bungled decisions by Barb Duncan and Jim Ireton was choosing the Chevy Caprice to replace the aging Crown Victoria fleet. Well we are in for a great upgrade as the Salisbury Police will become an all Ford Explorer force, even for road patrol. Honestly when looking at the cost its a better deal to go this route
Some intelligent comments please.Would that be asking too much?
I think you have gotten all the mileage on the pizza line you are going to get now you are just making yourself look bad.
10:19 - Police Departments are constantly purchasing new vehicles in a rotation. One of the issues with the Caprices is that many officers do not comfortable fit in the seat with all of their gear on. Some officers due to height do not fit in comfortably.
Those were also the V-6 version of the caprice, that does not come with the same heavy duty cooling and transmission features as the V-8 version which is sold at the exact same price. The Ford Pursuit Utility vehicle is a V-6 all wheel drive setup. I would wait to see how the reliability of the new vehicles stands up to the city environment.
About time. MSP switched 3 yrs ago.
I would wait to see how the reliability of a V-6 all wheel drive setup is before you praise the decision. The V-8 version of the caprice comes with heavy duty cooling and transmission features unlike the V-6 versions Salisbury used.
The cars the police department is using now are very difficult to work with. They are too small on the inside and it's difficult to maneuver.
About time... etc etc, blah blah. Those Caprice's were just purchased not too long ago. THIS is why you "city" people pay your high taxes. Chew on that, and swallow. Such a sham. If we had one, JUST ONE, competent public sector employee in this area, this decision would have been made long before they spent the money on the waste.
Should be great choice if equipped with POLICE PACKAGE....not the everyday V-6 loaded with electrical equipment that kills the HP.
I'd put more money into hiring more officers. Get back to being proactive. Saturation patrols, stings, and bike patrols.
I really do not know where all the money comes from. New police cars,New fire houses and equipment and tons of expensive salaries to go with it all.
Ask the fiscal mayor Day .
Yep, spot on. MSP set the standard for others to follow.
I can`t speak for the new explorers but historically all of the ford expeditions and ford explorers have a bad track record for having weak transmissions.
The transmissions have been known to die after only 50,000 miles but by 120,000 miles they will certainly need to be replaced.That`s been the track record for gently driven privately owned ones,so for a police vehicle they`ll be lucky if all of them don`t need new transmissions before 100,000 miles.
Some slick salesman made a good commission by suckering the city into buying a whole fleet of these lemons.
as the old saying goes, if life gives you lemons,make the tax payers pay to turn them into ford explorers and maintain them.
The politicians don`t care it`s not their money, they may have even got a nice little kickback on the deal.
All the following and scanning plates and tag light tickets are paying off..seems like the screwed enough people to afford New vehicles...go SPD...
I hope they get the 4x4 and not the All Wheel Drives!
Do we really need to replace all these vehicles. Sounds like the city and county both need a fleet adviser to steer the taxpayer money where it should go on keeping or replacing vehicles.Over the last 25 to 30 years the city and county police budget has grown in leaps and bounds.When you have to babysit the non working gimme generation with too much time on there hands and no ambition or skill set to become self sustaining this is what you have.Salisbury reminds me of Detroit city these days.
Well you sure cant miss them with that paint scheme ....
