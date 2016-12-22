Pohanka and Wicomico Sheriff's Department Deserve Round Of Applause

If you haven't seen the videos on facebook by the sheriff's department and pohanka as they spread holiday cheer by giving money to needy people for Christmas than please do. Visit the sheriff's department website or pohanka to watch. As a pohanka customer that bought a vehicle from there, I am proud of the way they give back to the community
I agree JT!!! Class act, both parties!!!!
Uh, don't look now, but your true colors are showing. Salisbury Police and Sheriff's Office both did this with Pohanka. And you comment on the applause deserved by one? Yikes. Not a good look. What about all those officers who spent 2 days riding around making people's Christmas? You don't care about them? Not a good look for you at all. I thought better of you than this.
7:32 when i made this post this morning the one with spd wasnt out yet..only the sheriff...watch my video on my facebook page I didn't slight anyone
December 22, 2016 at 7:32 PM
Jake Day, are you jealous? We all know this is your post because we saw you there. You are worse than Jim Ireton as a Photo Op Whore!!
JT you know 7:32 is A$$BURROW'S puppet!!!
Sorry JT. This is a joke.
You have a drugie delivering shit with cops!
And than what a waste how about you go find the criminals that stole trees downtown instead of the crap
