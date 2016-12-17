MSP PRESS RELEASE ON HOMICIDE IN PRINCESS ANNE

Suspect Sought In Somerset Co. Homicide
December 17, 2016
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a woman in Somerset County early this morning.
The victim is identified as Tawanda L. Blake, 26, of Pocomoke, Md. She was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. today at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
The preliminary information indicates one or more suspects, described at this time only as African American males, were involved. Investigators are working to obtain additional information.
Just after 1:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack received a 911 call for a shooting at the American Legion in the 31000-block of Perryhawkin Road, Princess Anne, Md. Responding troopers found the victim lying in the parking lot. Emergency medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital.
State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division at the Princess Anne Barrack and the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was one of a number of people on the parking lot when several shots were fired by an unknown suspect. The victim was apparently the only one struck by the gunfire. Investigators do not know at this time if the victim was the intended target of the suspect.
State Police investigators worked throughout the night and are actively continuing their investigation today. Additional assistance is being provided by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and the Princess Anne Police Department.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack immediately at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential.
12 comments:
American Legions, Moose lodges and Elks aren't what they used to be. Burn them all down. Nothing but drunks, drugs and criminals there nowadays.
Remember all of the Trayvon Martin bs? "He was only carrying iced tea and Skittles" they cried.These little thug wannabes are getting shot by cops because of these types of stories nationwide. Stupid motherf***ers.
I hope it's not a repeat like last weeks case and its the baby daddy.
This has nothing to do with that you dumbass. A woman lost her life. That is also a mother. Race isn't the issue, the issue is violence in our community. Ignorant piece of shit
Ha, he may not be her baby daddy. I'll bet good money he's someone's baby daddy. Sad, for all.
It has everything to do with it.Young black males shooting innocent people. The first few minutes of every newscast starts with these same stories. The crimes are different sometimes but the suspects usually are described the same.Watch the news and tell me I'm wrong.For every Trayvon that is armed only with skittles and iced tea,there are several tupac,thug life,wannabe dumbasses carrying guns. The cops know this to be true.For people like you,race is only an issue when a white man can be persecuted. That's ok though.Your type is self destructing.
Really? This club is in a rural out of the way area and to my knowledge there have been no prior issues.It is not about race,it is about a society that is becoming increasingly violent.
I am a white woman and it makes me sick that the first thing people jump to is race.This young lady was a friend to many and her child or children have been robbed of their mother because some dumbass sprayed bullets into a crowd.For what? He is going to prison for sure!
10:21 HER BABY DADDY IS IN JAIL
3:48 sorry for your loss. However, being a mother as you say, she should have been home at that time of night with her kid or kids.
Yes there has been prior issues concerning this night club. Almost every weekend there is gunfire and people that live around there has complained about the loud music and the inability to travel through there. For some strange reason the nightclub seems to know when the police have been called.
Hey 11:42 a.m. Not all American Legions, Moose or Elks there are a lot of good people that belong to these organizations.
Y'all say the dumbest shit
