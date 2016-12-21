Live Tomorrow 4pm

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
I will be live on facebook tomorrow at 4pm. I will have posts as well during day
I just watched your FB live. I'm personally not on FB but I do have a question. What's does Macy's have to do with whether or not Salisbury gets a Cracker Barrel?
Macy's vetoed the site at the Centre of salisbury mall
How can one stores decision decide that for the community? I'm not understanding.
Apparently all "anchor stores" must give the Okay. I guess that they said okay to HomeGoods and not Cracker Barrel?
12:38. Thanks for clarifying that for me.
Post a Comment
5 comments:
I just watched your FB live. I'm personally not on FB but I do have a question. What's does Macy's have to do with whether or not Salisbury gets a Cracker Barrel?
Macy's vetoed the site at the Centre of salisbury mall
How can one stores decision decide that for the community? I'm not understanding.
Apparently all "anchor stores" must give the Okay. I guess that they said okay to HomeGoods and not Cracker Barrel?
12:38. Thanks for clarifying that for me.
Post a Comment